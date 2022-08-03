AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up approximately 1.7% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in GSK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

