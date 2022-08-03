AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Incyte comprises about 1.9% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

