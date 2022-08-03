AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 845 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 0.7 %

Cigna stock opened at $271.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

