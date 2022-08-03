AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $650,783,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

COP stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.