Aion One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.04 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Aion has a market cap of $21.04 million and $3.04 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,465.09 or 0.99838135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00044563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00213653 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00251206 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00116045 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00051962 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

