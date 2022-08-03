Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $242.64. 17,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,679. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

