Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Air T stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
