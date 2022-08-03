Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTGet Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

