Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Citigroup

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.87.

Airbnb stock opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock valued at $62,540,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 118.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.6% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $4,130,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.9% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

