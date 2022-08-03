Akash Network (AKT) Market Cap Achieves $43.53 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $43.53 million and approximately $571,613.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00617962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

