Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.31 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.31 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.22. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

LON:AAEV opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.73. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 117 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.55). The company has a market cap of £113.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.92.

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

