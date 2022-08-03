Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.31 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.31 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.22. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance
LON:AAEV opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.73. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 117 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.55). The company has a market cap of £113.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.92.
Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile
