Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $75.13 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $75.13 million and approximately $23.55 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00266711 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00131657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00074482 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003841 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,178,615 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

