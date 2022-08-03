Alerus Financial Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRSGet Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.72. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 83,196 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

