Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 on August 19th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Alexander’s Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $253.30 on Wednesday. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $213.85 and a 1 year high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 16.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.86.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexander’s Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.