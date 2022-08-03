Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Alight (NYSE:ALITGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 7,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Alight (NYSE:ALITGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.