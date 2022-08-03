Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 7,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

