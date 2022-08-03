Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.18). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.34%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.
Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.