Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.18). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.34%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 564.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 343.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

