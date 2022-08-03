Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BIRD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,926. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $18,398,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $18,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.