Alliance Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $246,058.82 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $246,058.82 and $28,090.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00616682 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00035199 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
