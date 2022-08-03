Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.
Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
