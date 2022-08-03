Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.