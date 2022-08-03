Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $37.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,233,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after buying an additional 654,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,621,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,654,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.