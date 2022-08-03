Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $37.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.
ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
