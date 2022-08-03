Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Increased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

