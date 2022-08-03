Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Up 0.6%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 444.85 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 432.50 ($5.30). Approximately 35,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 433,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.27).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFM shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 485 ($5.94) to GBX 450 ($5.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 397.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 385.70. The company has a market cap of £487.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,178.57.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.90. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other news, insider Euan Fraser sold 563,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.90), for a total value of £2,253,940 ($2,761,842.91).

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

