Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.
Alteryx Stock Performance
AYX stock traded up $10.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 91,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30.
Institutional Trading of Alteryx
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $20,741,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $7,081,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,939,000 after buying an additional 91,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.