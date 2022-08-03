Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

AYX stock traded up $10.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 91,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $20,741,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $7,081,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,939,000 after buying an additional 91,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

