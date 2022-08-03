Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Earns Maintains Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AYX. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AYX opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.