Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.56)-($0.46) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $734.00 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.56–$0.46 EPS.

Shares of AYX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 1,455,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,048. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,741,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,939,000 after purchasing an additional 91,182 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

