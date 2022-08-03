Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

MO stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

