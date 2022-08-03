Altura Price Reaches $0.0225 (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Altura has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Altura coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Altura has a market cap of $14.06 million and $759,437.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00631969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017036 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034418 BTC.
About Altura
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Buying and Selling Altura
