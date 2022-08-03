Altura Price Reaches $0.0225 (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Altura has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Altura coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Altura has a market cap of $14.06 million and $759,437.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00631969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034418 BTC.

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Altura using one of the exchanges listed above.

