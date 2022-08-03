Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.50

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 172603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Altus Midstream Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65.

Institutional Trading of Altus Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

