Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $1.33

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.26. Amarin shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 8,671 shares traded.

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

