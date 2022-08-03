Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,192,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 28,344,305 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after buying an additional 43,840,921 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Ambev by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ambev by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,775,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,534 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ambev by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.