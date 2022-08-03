Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Trading Up 4.4%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.11 and last traded at $125.11. Approximately 1,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 373,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.31.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.