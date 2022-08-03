Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

About Ameresco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

