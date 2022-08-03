Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.
AMRC opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
