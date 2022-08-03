American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 940,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,051,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

American Battery Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. The company owns 644 placer mining claims on approximately 12,880 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, located in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada. It also owns a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, Nevada near Railroad Valley.

