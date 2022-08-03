American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.87-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

AEP stock opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,406 shares of company stock worth $1,852,995 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,622 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 598,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,738,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

