American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Insider Activity

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

