Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,008 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

