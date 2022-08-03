Americana Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,140 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

