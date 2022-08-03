Americana Partners LLC Purchases 199 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in RH by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,555,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in RH by 2,334.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in RH by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

RH Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RH opened at $279.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.15 and a 200 day moving average of $324.15. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,813 shares of company stock worth $12,550,363 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

