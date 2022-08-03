Americana Partners LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $105,000. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of PMX stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

