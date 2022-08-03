Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.81. 14,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

