Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $970,176.00

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00005344 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $46.53 million and approximately $970,176.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,418.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00127194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032149 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 37,292,734 coins and its circulating supply is 37,182,647 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

