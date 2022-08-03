Analysts Offer Predictions for SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

SITE Centers Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Shares of SITC opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SITE Centers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.