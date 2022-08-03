Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sonoco Products (SON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) recently:

7/29/2022 – Sonoco Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2022 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $73.00.

7/22/2022 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $67.00.

7/21/2022 – Sonoco Products was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/1/2022 – Sonoco Products is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,249. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

