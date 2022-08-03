Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $46.35

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.