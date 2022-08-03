Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT at $155.11

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.23. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

