Analysts Set Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) PT at $597.50

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $597.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBRIY. Barclays increased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 670 ($8.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 525 ($6.43) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

