Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

7/29/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

7/29/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

7/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $60.00 to $51.00.

7/15/2022 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/8/2022 – Comcast had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/5/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “positive” rating.

7/4/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2022 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $60.00.

6/10/2022 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. 27,650,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,683,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

