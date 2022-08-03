Analyzing Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SunCoke Energy and Algoma Steel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Algoma Steel Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Algoma Steel Group has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.38%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Algoma Steel Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SunCoke Energy pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 3.67% 14.89% 4.86% Algoma Steel Group N/A 81.52% 33.78%

Volatility and Risk

SunCoke Energy has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algoma Steel Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Algoma Steel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.46 billion 0.41 $43.40 million $0.66 10.91 Algoma Steel Group $3.00 billion 0.44 $684.27 million N/A N/A

Algoma Steel Group has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy.

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats SunCoke Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one cokemaking facility in Brazil. SunCoke Energy, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.