Analyzing Markel (NYSE:MKL) & ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Markel and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Markel presently has a consensus target price of $1,525.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.63%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than ICC.

This table compares Markel and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 14.33% 6.30% 1.81% ICC 4.67% 4.08% 1.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markel and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $12.85 billion 1.32 $2.43 billion $127.97 9.80 ICC $61.44 million 0.90 $4.14 million $0.96 17.49

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. Markel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Markel has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markel beats ICC on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. The company's Reinsurance segment offers transaction, healthcare, and environmental impairment liability; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and transportation equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, tube and tank trailers, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes, handbags, and architectural products. This segment also provides consulting, and other types of services to businesses and consumers, including distribution of exterior building products, crane rental, fire protection, and life safety services, management and technology consulting, and retail intelligence services. The company's Other segment provides healthcare, leasing and investment services, as well as operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. it also manages funds with third parties. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

