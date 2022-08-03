Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 467 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,043,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $225.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

