Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.67.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

